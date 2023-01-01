WebCatalogWebCatalog
Fleeing the Complex

Fleeing the Complex

poki.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Fleeing the Complex app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Fleeing the Complex is the fifth and last game of the Henry Stickmin legacy series. In this game, your objective is to help Henry Stickmin break out of Holding Cell B! You can choose to sneak past guards, break through checkpoints, or grab a weapon and fight. Find the keys to the truck and drive away! You can find all the Henry Stickman games on Poki to play for free online now.Use the left mouse button to interact with objects.Fleeing the Complex was created by Puffballs United. Play their other legendary Henry Stickmin games on Poki: Breaking the Bank, Escaping the Prison, Stealing the Diamond and Infiltrating the Airship

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Fleeing the Complex. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Stealing the Diamond

Stealing the Diamond

poki.com

Escaping the Prison

Escaping the Prison

poki.com

Breaking the Bank

Breaking the Bank

poki.com

Infiltrating the Airship

Infiltrating the Airship

poki.com

Stickman Fighter: Epic Battle 2

Stickman Fighter: Epic Battle 2

poki.com

Stickman Climb 2

Stickman Climb 2

poki.com

Stickman Fighter: Mega Brawl

Stickman Fighter: Mega Brawl

poki.com

Stickman Army: The Defenders

Stickman Army: The Defenders

poki.com

Stickman Climb!

Stickman Climb!

poki.com

UnpuzzleR

UnpuzzleR

poki.com

Stickman Hook

Stickman Hook

poki.com

Recoil

Recoil

poki.com