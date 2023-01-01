Sink the blue ships in Battleboats.io! This multiplayer game lets you float on deadly waters. You can cruise over mine and ammo crates before attacking. Then, aim for the nearest enemy ship. Guide bombs towards bases to blow them up!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Battleboats.io. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.