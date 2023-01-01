Zipper
app.sejazipper.com
Zipper – sell more with digital in physical retail. Empower sellers with intelligent WhatsApp integrated with digital catalogs of each store's products. Measure omnichannel retail results with geolocated ads and attract new customers.
Website: sejazipper.com
