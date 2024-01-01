ZipCloud

ZipCloud

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: zipcloud.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for ZipCloud on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

ZipCloud is a cloud-based Online Backup Software. With Zip Cloud you can seamlessly sync your files across multiple computers, decide which files and folders you want to sync and choose where you want to sync them to. Zip Cloud's online control panel gives you access to all of your backed up and synced files from any device with an internet connection. Zip Cloud gives you the option to share your files and folders between friends, family or teammates and invite them by email, Facebook, or Twitter.
Categories:
Productivity
Online Backup Software

Website: zipcloud.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to ZipCloud. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Multcloud

Multcloud

multcloud.com

IONOS

IONOS

ionos.com

Backblaze

Backblaze

backblaze.com

Sync

Sync

sync.com

IDrive

IDrive

idrive.com

NinjaRMM

NinjaRMM

ninjaone.com

OpenDrive

OpenDrive

opendrive.com

Datto

Datto

datto.com

Aruba Cloud

Aruba Cloud

arubacloud.com

SugarSync

SugarSync

sugarsync.com

SimpleBackups

SimpleBackups

simplebackups.com

Carbonite

Carbonite

carbonite.com

You Might Also Like

CBackup

CBackup

cbackup.com

Jottacloud

Jottacloud

jottacloud.com

Memopal

Memopal

memopal.com

Livedrive

Livedrive

www2.livedrive.com

Digiboxx

Digiboxx

digiboxx.com

Google Family Link

Google Family Link

families.google

Ottomatik

Ottomatik

ottomatik.io

YesBackup

YesBackup

yesbackup.com

iCloud Drive

iCloud Drive

icloud.com

myQuiz

myQuiz

myquiz.org

Pro Backup

Pro Backup

probackup.io

FEX.NET

FEX.NET

fex.net

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy