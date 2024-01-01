ZipCloud is a cloud-based Online Backup Software. With Zip Cloud you can seamlessly sync your files across multiple computers, decide which files and folders you want to sync and choose where you want to sync them to. Zip Cloud's online control panel gives you access to all of your backed up and synced files from any device with an internet connection. Zip Cloud gives you the option to share your files and folders between friends, family or teammates and invite them by email, Facebook, or Twitter.

Website: zipcloud.com

