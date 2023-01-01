WebCatalog
ZingHR

ZingHR

portal.zinghr.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for ZingHR on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

ZingHR has been the driving force that is helping organizations go beyond Automation, and deliver a solution that could directly impact Business Outcomes and Enhance Employee Experience. ZingHR aims for an Employee-Centric and mobile first approach. An Enterprise HCM platform for the betterment of workforce irrespective of geographical boundaries covering the entire spectrum from Onboarding to Exit and beyond.

Website: zinghr.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to ZingHR. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

HRpuls

HRpuls

hrpuls.de

Rest of World

Rest of World

restofworld.org

HR Neeti

HR Neeti

hrneeti.net

SwarmHr

SwarmHr

app.swarmhr.com

FieldSense

FieldSense

web.fieldsense.in

EmpMonitor

EmpMonitor

app.empmonitor.com

Immersive Labs

Immersive Labs

immersivelabs.online

Tara AI

Tara AI

app.tara.ai

Writerly

Writerly

web.writerly.ai

HR Cloud

HR Cloud

corehr.hrcloud.com

SmartRecruiters

SmartRecruiters

smartrecruiters.com

ScrumDo

ScrumDo

app.scrumdo.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy