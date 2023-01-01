ZingHR has been the driving force that is helping organizations go beyond Automation, and deliver a solution that could directly impact Business Outcomes and Enhance Employee Experience. ZingHR aims for an Employee-Centric and mobile first approach. An Enterprise HCM platform for the betterment of workforce irrespective of geographical boundaries covering the entire spectrum from Onboarding to Exit and beyond.

Website: zinghr.com

