WebCatalog

Kudos

Kudos

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: kudos.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Kudos on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Kudos award-winning employee recognition platform enables organizations to create impactful, sustainable employee experiences that result in more employee engagement and improved business outcomes.

Categories:

Business
Rewards and Incentives Software

Website: kudos.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Kudos. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Sendoso

Sendoso

sendoso.com

Wellable

Wellable

wellable.co

Tremendous

Tremendous

tremendous.com

Snappy

Snappy

snappy.com

GroupGreeting

GroupGreeting

groupgreeting.com

Giftogram

Giftogram

giftogram.com

Guusto

Guusto

guusto.com

Awardco

Awardco

award.co

Stadium

Stadium

bystadium.com

Xoxoday

Xoxoday

xoxoday.com

You Might Also Like

7Geese

7Geese

7geese.com

Emarsys

Emarsys

emarsys.com

Noom

Noom

noom.com

Zeotap

Zeotap

zeotap.com

Tap My Back

Tap My Back

tapmyback.com

Comm10

Comm10

comm100.com

Assembly

Assembly

joinassembly.com

Monterosa

Monterosa

monterosa.co

Postal

Postal

postal.com

ZingHR

ZingHR

zinghr.com

Kazoo

Kazoo

kazoohr.com

Luxury Presence

Luxury Presence

luxurypresence.com

Explore

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.