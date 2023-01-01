Zing MP3 is a free music application with many outstanding features to help you have the best music experience on your mobile device. Zing MP3 brings you a rich, high-quality online music store with a full range of genres, constantly updated with the hottest new content, arranged by album, video, artist, chart categories, Top 100 and hot music topics. Zing MP3, a music streaming service, was launched in August 2007, currently consists of 2 versions: website and app on the iOS, Android and Windows Phone platforms. Zing MP3 application on smartphone has been one of the few most frequently downloaded ones in Vietnam in the past few years.

Website: mp3.zing.vn

