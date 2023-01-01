Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for ZDNet on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

ZDNets breaking news, analysis, and research keeps business technology professionals in touch with the latest IT trends, issues and events.

Website: zdnet.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to ZDNet. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.