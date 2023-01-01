Yup for Schools

Yup is your virtual, on-demand, Math Teaching Assistant Yup’s Math Learning Support System extends the reach of teachers by giving each of your students 24/7 access to personalized math tutoring, and giving you full control over how those tutors complement your instruction as well as the resulting learning data. Just like a Teaching Assistant, Yup aims to make your life easier, lighten your workload and ultimately reduce burnout.

Website: yup.com

