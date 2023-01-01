WebCatalog
Yokoy

Yokoy

app.yokoy.ai

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Yokoy on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Manage your entire spend management with artificial intelligence and save time & money ✓completely automated ✓individual ✓revision-proof

Website: yokoy.ai

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Yokoy. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Dokka

Dokka

app.dokka.com

Orderflo

Orderflo

app.orderflo.io

Thundercontent

Thundercontent

thundercontent.com

Usage AI

Usage AI

cloudopt.usage.ai

Udhaar Book

Udhaar Book

web.udhaar.pk

JobNimbus

JobNimbus

app.jobnimbus.com

Azibo

Azibo

app.azibo.com

Emerge

Emerge

app.emergemarket.io

Emburse Certify

Emburse Certify

certify.com

Coinprofile

Coinprofile

app.coinprofile.com

TimeKeeper

TimeKeeper

app.timekeeper.co.uk

Vic.ai

Vic.ai

app.vic.ai

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy