YesBackup lets you access your backed up files on the go using your Android device. Browse and share your photos and documents, stream your music, sync your files and watch your videos anyplace at anytime connected to wireless or 3G. In addition to all these great features, you can write notes instantly, draw doodles on the move and take photos through the app. Upload your photos straight to your YesBackup sync folder or publish straight to Facebook or Twitter and share with all your friends. The YesBackup application puts your files & photos right at your fingertips for whenever you need them. Whether it’s a work presentation or showing photos to your loved ones, never be without a document again! If you don’t have a YesBackup account, sign up easily inside the application and take advantage of our free trial storage space. To get the best out of YesBackup, download the desktop application to your PC or Mac and have your files backed up automatically, with YesBackup you never have to worry again.

yesbackup.com

