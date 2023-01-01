Whaleportal is a Bitcoin futures trading dashboard, where you can find different types of information about Bitcoin markets. Information is displayed like the Bitcoin funding rates, Crypto fear and greed index, Taker buy/sell ratio and many more. Whaleportal is the trading dashboard designed specifically for Bitcoin (and cryptocurrency) traders.

Website: whaleportal.com

