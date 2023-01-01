Wasabi
console.wasabisys.com
Wasabi Technologies, Inc. is an object storage service provider based in the United States. It sells one product, an object storage service called Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage. The company was founded in September, 2015, and launched its cloud storage product in May, 2017.The company was co-founded by David Friend and Jeff Flowers. Friend, who is CEO of the company, claims that the software "manages how data center hardware stores and organizes information," resulting in high-speed reading and writing of data.
