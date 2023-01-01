WebCatalogWebCatalog
Waldo

Waldo

app.waldo.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Waldo app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Waldo is the only no-code testing solution built from the ground-up, with no scripting involved, to efficiently scale test automation and stop having to choose between release velocity and product quality.

Website: waldo.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Waldo. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Rainforest QA

Rainforest QA

app.rainforestqa.com

Autify

Autify

app.autify.com

DoMyShoot

DoMyShoot

app.domyshoot.com

TestProject

TestProject

app.testproject.io

Openlayer

Openlayer

app.openlayer.com

PullRequest

PullRequest

app.pullrequest.com

Genymotion SaaS

Genymotion SaaS

cloud.geny.io

Mailosaur

Mailosaur

mailosaur.com

Apptimize

Apptimize

apptimize.com

NEOGOV

NEOGOV

secure.neogov.com

Zingtree

Zingtree

zingtree.com

Flagship

Flagship

app.flagship.io