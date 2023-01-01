Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

QualityX aiTest automates software testing and QA using AI. Ask questions in plain English and aiTest generates test cases, automation code, and runs automated tests. Built for testers by testers.

Website: qualityx.io

