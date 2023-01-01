QualityX
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: qualityx.io
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for QualityX on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
QualityX aiTest automates software testing and QA using AI. Ask questions in plain English and aiTest generates test cases, automation code, and runs automated tests. Built for testers by testers.
Website: qualityx.io
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to QualityX. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.