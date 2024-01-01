WebCatalog

camelQA

camelQA

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: camelqa.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for camelQA on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

CamelQA creates, maintains, and runs your app tests for you. CamelQA is an AI QA agent that can conduct end-to-end testing of mobile apps. We convert natural language test cases into tests that run on iOS and Android devices in our device farm, making the QA process easier and more reliable.

Website: camelqa.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to camelQA. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

QualityX

QualityX

qualityx.io

Visual Studio App Center

Visual Studio App Center

appcenter.ms

Virtuoso

Virtuoso

virtuoso.qa

Qase

Qase

qase.io

testRigor

testRigor

testrigor.com

Flangapp

Flangapp

flangapp.com

PrepAI

PrepAI

prepai.io

Expo

Expo

expo.dev

cloudLibrary

cloudLibrary

yourcloudlibrary.com

Wondershare Virbo

Wondershare Virbo

virbo.wondershare.com

GenRocket

GenRocket

genrocket.com

Appetize.io

Appetize.io

appetize.io

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.