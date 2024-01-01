camelQA
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: camelqa.com
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for camelQA on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
CamelQA creates, maintains, and runs your app tests for you. CamelQA is an AI QA agent that can conduct end-to-end testing of mobile apps. We convert natural language test cases into tests that run on iOS and Android devices in our device farm, making the QA process easier and more reliable.
Website: camelqa.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to camelQA. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.