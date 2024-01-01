Keywords AI

The only platform you need to launch and optimize your LLM application. We built a unified interface for any model with built-in infrastructure, so you can focus on building a product people love. Integration is dead simple - everything comes with 2 lines of code: - Playground and prompt management for testing models and improving prompts - Beautiful pre-built dashboards to monitor every LLM metric and user log - Production performance monitoring with auto-evaluations ... and a lot more!

Website: keywordsai.co

