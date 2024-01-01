VideoCom

VideoCom

VideoCom is an all-in-one platform for creating & sharing engaging video presentations, demos, tutorials, how to's and training material. It allows you to take screen recordings with voiceover and annotations, personalize slides by adding your webcam and various multimedia, add interactive calls to actions and share the recorded videos easily as a link or a downloaded file.
Categories:
Productivity
Video Communications Software

