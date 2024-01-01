Veritas

Veritas

Website: veritas.com

Veritas Technologies is a leader in multi-cloud data management. Over 80,000 customers—including 87% of the Fortune Global 500—rely on us to help ensure the protection, recoverability and compliance of their data. Veritas has a reputation for reliability at scale, which delivers the resilience its customers need against the disruptions threatened by cyberattacks, like ransomware. No other vendor is able to match the ability of Veritas to execute, with support for 800+ data sources, 100+ operating systems and 1,400+ storage targets through a single, unified approach. Powered by our Cloud Scale Technology, Veritas is delivering today on its strategy for autonomous data management that reduces operational overhead while delivering greater value.
Categories:
Business
Online Backup Software

