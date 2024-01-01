Enhance your experience with the desktop app for IO River on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

IO River makes the transition to multi-CDN platforms seamless, allowing customers to operate efficiently and reach optimal performance, reliability, and cost. we call it: "Virtual Edge", a vendor-agnostic layer on top of multiple CDN platforms with zero overhead on the traffic. IO River introduces "Virtual Edge" - a unified layer of security, traffic control and serverless compute services on top of existing edge platforms to improve the reliability, performance and cost of online services.

Website: ioriver.io

