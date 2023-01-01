WebCatalog
Aporia

Aporia

aporia.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Aporia on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Use Aporia’s ML Observability to detect drift & model degradation, centralize model management, explain predictions, & improve your ML models in production.

Website: aporia.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Aporia. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

censius

censius

censius.ai

Mystic AI

Mystic AI

mystic.ai

Thangs

Thangs

thangs.com

neptune.ai

neptune.ai

neptune.ai

Modelbit

Modelbit

modelbit.com

RunPod

RunPod

runpod.io

Lightrun

Lightrun

lightrun.com

Paperspace

Paperspace

paperspace.com

Wrapbook

Wrapbook

wrapbook.com

HyperDX

HyperDX

hyperdx.io

Botika

Botika

botika.io

Freeway ML

Freeway ML

app.freewayml.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
    WebCatalog
    WebCatalog
    Switchbar
    Switchbar

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy