Katonic.ai

Build powerful AI Applications in minutes on the no-code Katonic Generative AI Platform. Boost your and your employees' productivity, enhance customer experience and do things only large enterprises could do, all with the power of Generative AI. * No coding skills required. * Enterprise grade security. * 50+ LLMs to choose from * Trained on your own data, with your own guardrails.
