FinetuneDB
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: finetunedb.com
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for FinetuneDB on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
FinetuneDB is an LLM Ops platform to fine-tune and evaluate LLMs, which enables generalist tech teams to easily create custom AI models.
Website: finetunedb.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to FinetuneDB. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.