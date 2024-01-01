Spikerz provides social media protection for content creators, businesses, and enterprises. We at Spikerz believe that protecting social media accounts has become mission-critical today. Unfortunately, the number of hacking, banning, and account losses keeps rising while no one is assisting businesses utterly dependent on those channels. These are the areas in which we offer comprehensive protection: * Hacking & Cyber Attacks * Platform Bannings & Suspensions * Identity theft & Impersonations * Bot & Fake Followers Attacks * Shadowban & Platform Terms Violations * Phishing Attacks & Scams

Website: spikerz.com

