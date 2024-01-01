Other Perspectives IO

We have created the product to sustain our need for finding viral content from our competitors. By benchmarking and analyzing the behavior of our competitors on social media we have succeeded to find the recipe to get viral and grow fast on Facebook and Instagram. Using our tool have been able to grow the social media presence of our main page from 4M followers to 11M followers in less than one year without investing any money in advertisements. Also, during the years we have helped journalists and motivational speakers to create viral stories for their social media channels.

Website: otherperspectives.io

