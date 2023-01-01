Veem is a San Francisco-based online global payments platform founded in 2014 by Marwan Forzley and Aldo Carrascoso. It was formerly known as Align Commerce, changing its name to Veem on 8 March 2017. The company services 100 countries and 70 currencies including USD, CAD, GBP, EUR, HKD, CNY, and AUD. Customers in 100 countries can receive payments, and customers in 25 of those can send payments. Payments are sent using various rails, the one used being determined internally when a payment is sent. The company routes payments using SWIFT, automated clearing house (ACH), treasury accounts, digital wallets, debit cards, and blockchain. The company targets small-to-midsize businesses, freelancers, and businesses offering international services. In 2020, Veem reached a customer base of 225,000 users.

Website: apps.veem.com

