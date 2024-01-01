WebCatalog

Website: upflow.io

Upflow provides cutting-edge software and payment technology to B2B companies to bring their cash collection processes to the next level, and improve their cash flows. Upflow software manages your Accounts Receivables for you with automated yet personalized workflows and integrates in one click (literally) with your existing accounting software. Get paid quicker and easier! Reduce your late payments by 50%. Upflow's features include: * Real-time metrics on your A/R collection * Automated and personalized workflows * Payment portals adapted to each customer Upflow integrates directly with different accounting solutions like Quickbooks, Netsuite, or Xero and can also develop specific APIs. Upflow's partnerships with Stripe and Go Cardless streamline payments for your customers. Upflow has hundreds of users around the world, including Front, Lattice, and Productboard and are backed by key investors (YCombinator, eFounders) and leading fintech business angels.

