UltraScriber is a Web application that allows you to transcribe hours of audio and video automatically in minutes. It also generates a summary and automatic categorization of the transcription. Finally, it offers a professional view in which you can visualize the transcript in paragraphs with time stamps and identification of the person speaking in each paragraph.

Website: ultrascriber.com

