UltraScriber

UltraScriber

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: ultrascriber.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for UltraScriber on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

UltraScriber is a Web application that allows you to transcribe hours of audio and video automatically in minutes. It also generates a summary and automatic categorization of the transcription. Finally, it offers a professional view in which you can visualize the transcript in paragraphs with time stamps and identification of the person speaking in each paragraph.
Categories:
Productivity
Transcription Software

Website: ultrascriber.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to UltraScriber. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Otter

Otter

otter.ai

Animaker

Animaker

animaker.com

Riverside.fm

Riverside.fm

riverside.fm

Murf AI

Murf AI

murf.ai

Fireflies.ai

Fireflies.ai

fireflies.ai

Descript

Descript

descript.com

Simplified

Simplified

simplified.com

Piktochart

Piktochart

piktochart.com

Notta

Notta

notta.ai

Rev

Rev

rev.com

Happy Scribe

Happy Scribe

happyscribe.com

Tactiq

Tactiq

tactiq.io

You Might Also Like

Auris AI

Auris AI

aurisai.io

Speechnotes

Speechnotes

speechnotes.co

Temi

Temi

temi.com

PodNotes

PodNotes

podnotes.app

Sonix

Sonix

sonix.ai

Transcribe

Transcribe

transcribe.wreally.com

Beey

Beey

beey.io

Konch.ai

Konch.ai

konch.ai

Speechlogger

Speechlogger

speechlogger.com

Scriber

Scriber

aiscriber.io

VoicePen

VoicePen

voicepen.ai

Cockatoo

Cockatoo

cockatoo.com

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy