Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Transcript LOL on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Transcribe your podcasts, videos, and meetings. Accelarate your learning and productivity.

Website: transcript.lol

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Transcript LOL. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.