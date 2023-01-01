Toddle
web.toddleapp.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Toddle app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Your Teaching Partner now with AI. At Toddle, we are revolutionising the way teachers work. With Toddle AI, we are taking a giant leap forward in our commitment to provide all teachers with the tools they need to deliver progressive, future-ready education.
Website: toddleapp.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Toddle. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Teach Away
teachaway.com
Byju's Future School
code.byjusfutureschool.com
Education Perfect
app.educationperfect.com
Yup for Students
student.yup.com
Yup for Parents
family.yup.com
CYPHER LEARNING
cypherlearning.com
Two Mites
twomites.com
Doctrina AI
app.doctrina.ai
GoChurchApp
builder.gochurchapp.com
Modelshop
app.modelshop.com
Cakemail
app.cakemail.com
Coding Rooms
app.codingrooms.com