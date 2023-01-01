WebCatalogWebCatalog
tmall.com

Tmall.com (Chinese: 天猫; pinyin: Tiānmāo), formerly Taobao Mall, is a Chinese-language website for business-to-consumer (B2C) online retail, spun off from Taobao, operated in China by Alibaba Group. It is a platform for local Chinese and international businesses to sell brand name goods to consumers in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. It has over 500 million monthly active users, as of February 2018. It is the world's third most visited website according to Alexa.

Website: tmall.com

