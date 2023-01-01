Tinkoff Bank, formerly Tinkoff Credit Systems is a Russian commercial bank based in Moscow and founded by Oleg Tinkov in 2006. The bank does not have branches and is considered a neobank.

Website: tinkoff.ru

