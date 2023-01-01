Banco Angolano de Investimentos (formerly Banco Africano de Investimentos), short BAI, was founded in 1996 as the first private bank in Angola. The BAI is a full-service bank operating in Angola with a nationwide network of (mid-2012) 89 branches in all 18 provinces, with 41 of those branches in Luanda Province. In 9 of the 18 provinces, BAI operates only one branch office.

Website: bancobai.ao

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to BAI Directo. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.