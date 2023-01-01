Juneyao Air, formerly known as Juneyao Airlines, is a carrier headquartered in Shanghai, operating both domestic and international services from two airports. The company was founded in 2005 as a subsidiary of Shanghai JuneYao Co., Ltd, and started operations in September 2006.

Website: global.juneyaoair.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Juneyao Air. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.