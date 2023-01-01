Formerly Yandex.Money. YooMoney branded as ЮMoney, formerly known as Yandex.Money (Russian: Яндекс.Деньги), is Russia's second largest electronic payment service after "Sberbank Online" according to a 2020 research by Mediascope. It is an online payment service that works with two types of clients — individual users and merchants.

Website: yoomoney.ru

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to ЮMoney. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.