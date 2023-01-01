Alipay (Chinese: 支付宝) is a third-party mobile and online payment platform, established in Hangzhou, China in February 2004 by Alibaba Group and its founder Jack Ma. In 2015, Alipay moved its headquarters to Pudong, Shanghai, although its parent company Ant Financial remains Hangzhou-based.Alipay overtook PayPal as the world's largest mobile payment platform in 2013. As of 31 March 2018, the number of Alipay users reached 870 million. It is the world's number one mobile payment service organization and the second largest payment service organization in the world. According to the statistics of the fourth quarter of 2018, Alipay has a 55.32% share of the third-party payment market in mainland China, and it continues to grow.

Website: alipay.com

