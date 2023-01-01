WebCatalogWebCatalog
The Strategist

The Strategist

nymag.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for The Strategist on WebCatalog for Mac and PC.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

The best deals, gift guides, and product reviews from around the web. Brought to you by the editors of New York Magazine.

Website: nymag.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to The Strategist. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Grub Street

Grub Street

grubstreet.com

‎NYT Cooking

‎NYT Cooking

cooking.nytimes.com

Hip2Save

Hip2Save

hip2save.com

House Beautiful

House Beautiful

housebeautiful.com

LearnGPT

LearnGPT

learngpt.com

Wccftech

Wccftech

wccftech.com

DealNews

DealNews

dealnews.com

AppleInsider

AppleInsider

appleinsider.com

Knowable Magazine

Knowable Magazine

knowablemagazine.org

Cosmopolitan

Cosmopolitan

cosmopolitan.com

Aeon

Aeon

id.aeon.co

Fox 5 New York

Fox 5 New York

fox5ny.com