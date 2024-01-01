WebCatalog

TextIt allows anyone to visually build interactive SMS and Voice applications anywhere in the world. At the core of TextIt lies our exclusive flow engine. With flows, anybody can set up or modify a complex SMS or Voice application without the need of a programmer or expensive consulting company. Using a basic Android phone, you can launch SMS applications instantly in any country while avoiding expensive set-up costs or external technical support.

