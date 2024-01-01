Telleroo

Pay runs without the pain. Bulk payments without the bank. Faster payments without the fees. More secure payments without the stress. Telleroo de-risks bulk payments for business owners, internal finance teams, accountants and bookkeepers. You can prepare pay runs easily, then fund a ringfenced e-money account when you need to process them. It's more secure than giving business bank access to 3rd parties and far less hassle than dealing with bank mandates, bulk payment services and file uploads. When a pay run is ready, simply fund the account and payments are sent instantly or on your scheduled date. Telleroo has a two-way sync with Xero and connects with other payment and payroll solutions such as Employment Hero, Staffology, ExpenseIn and SafeHR. You can also upload a payment file from Sage, QBO or anywhere else to send payments in seconds. Give your teammates permission to create, review and approve payments, stopping the CEO bottleneck. Telleroo will alert you if bank details are updated, a new employee/supplier is added, or if a recipient name is a full match, partial match or no match to the bank account holder, giving you an extra layer of protection. You can even scan bank details from invoices to de-risk payments to new suppliers! Use Telleroo to pay UK-based vendors and employees in GBP or to convert and send payments in USD, EUR, AUD, CAD and more! If you're a Xero user you can reconcile international payments without having to adjust the exchange rate.
Categories:
Finance
Payment Processing Software

