Teachizy
app.teachizy.fr
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Teachizy app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Creating online courses has never been easier! Simple , flexible and 100% French , Teachizy is an LMS tool containing everything you need to digitize your training.
Website: teachizy.fr
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Teachizy. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
iHASCO
app.ihasco.co.uk
Noonshot
prompt.noonshot.com
WizIQ
wiziq.com
DataDistillr
app.datadistillr.io
Calligraphr
calligraphr.com
Apination
my.apination.com
Polydone
new.polydone.com
Intelimotor
app.intelimotor.com
Hired
hired.com
Google Digital Garage
learndigital.withgoogle.com
Kriptomat
app.kriptomat.io
R Upskill
upskill.researcher.life