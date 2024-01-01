Tapper
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: tapper.ai
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Tapper on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Tapper gives modern marketing teams a smart link for every campaign. Brand links, redirect, retarget, deep-link, A/B test audiences, and precisely measure the performance of your campaigns across platforms and channels.
Categories:
Website: tapper.ai
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Tapper. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.