Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Tamarind on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

State of the art computational tools for biology. Protein design, molecular docking, and structure prediction, no setup required. The simplest way to access in silico methods for drug discovery.

Website: tamarind.bio

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Tamarind. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.