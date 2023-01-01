WebCatalog
Postcard

Postcard

postcard.page

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Postcard on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Personal websites, reinvented. Postcard is a new way to create and host a personal website. No code or design skills required.

Website: postcard.page

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Postcard. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Vzy

Vzy

vzy.co

Datawrapper

Datawrapper

datawrapper.de

Jemi

Jemi

jemi.so

Siter.io

Siter.io

siter.io

Siter

Siter

siter.io

Elementor

Elementor

elementor.com

Popsy

Popsy

popsy.co

Typedream

Typedream

typedream.com

Daftpage

Daftpage

daftpage.com

Petal Connect

Petal Connect

petal.org

Unicorn Platform

Unicorn Platform

unicornplatform.com

Xara Cloud

Xara Cloud

xara.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy