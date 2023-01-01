Cradle
app.cradle.bio
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Cradle app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Design better proteins. Cradle helps biologists design improved proteins in record time using powerful prediction algorithms and AI design suggestions.
Website: cradle.bio
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Cradle. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.