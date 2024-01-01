Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Galileo AI on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Galileo AI is revolutionizing the way UI design is done in the age of generative AI. Galileo's state-of-the-art AI creates high-quality UI designs from natural language, empowering people to design beyond their imagination.

Website: usegalileo.ai

