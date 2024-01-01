WebCatalog

Cleanlab

Cleanlab

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: cleanlab.ai

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Cleanlab on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Pioneered at MIT and proven at Fortune 500 companies, Cleanlab provides the world's most popular Data-Centric AI software. Most AI and Analytics are impaired by data issues (data entry errors, mislabeling, outliers, ambiguity, near duplicates, data drift, low-quality or unsafe content, etc); Cleanlab software helps you automatically fix them in any image/text/tabular dataset. This no-code platform can also auto-label big datasets and provide robust machine learning predictions (via models auto-trained on auto-corrected data). What can I get from Cleanlab software? 1. Automated validation of your data sources (quality assurance for your data team). Your company's data is your competitive advantage, don't let noise dilute its value. 2. Better version of your dataset. Use the cleaned dataset produced by Cleanlab in place of your original dataset to get more reliable ML/Analytics (without any change in your existing code). 3. Better ML deployment (reduced time to deployment & more reliable predictions). Let Cleanlab automatically handle the full ML stack for you! With just a few clicks, deploy more accurate models than fine-tuned OpenAI LLMs for text data and the state-of-art for tabular/image data. Turn raw data into reliable AI & Analytics, without all the manual data prep work.

Categories:

Productivity
Active Learning Tools Software

Website: cleanlab.ai

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Cleanlab. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Labelbox

Labelbox

labelbox.com

V7

V7

v7labs.com

Modal

Modal

modal.com

Lightly AI

Lightly AI

lightly.ai

Galileo AI

Galileo AI

usegalileo.ai

Encord

Encord

encord.com

Dataloop

Dataloop

dataloop.ai

You Might Also Like

Levity

Levity

levity.ai

Innovatiana

Innovatiana

innovatiana.com

Freeway ML

Freeway ML

app.freewayml.com

Aporia

Aporia

aporia.com

censius

censius

censius.ai

Modelbit

Modelbit

modelbit.com

Cloudingo

Cloudingo

cloudingo.com

Saturn Cloud

Saturn Cloud

saturncloud.io

Lightly AI

Lightly AI

lightly.ai

DataTrue

DataTrue

datatrue.com

Snowplow

Snowplow

snowplow.io

B2Metric

B2Metric

b2metric.com

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.