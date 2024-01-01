Lapa Ninja is a gallery that features the best 6,312 website examples for design inspiration, as well as free design resources like UI kits, illustrations, icons, and more. The website categories include 3D websites, SaaS, eCommerce, dark mode, agency, portfolio, app, AI, beauty, blockchain, blog, book, bot, business, CMS, coming soon, community, corporate, creative, cryptocurrency, culture, and many more. In addition to the website examples, Lapa Ninja provides a "Learn Design" section with free design books, UI/UX tips, typography guides, and more. The site also has a "Free Design Resources" section with free UI kits, illustrations, icons, and other downloadable assets for designers. Lapa Ninja was established to help designers find inspiration, learn, and improve their design skills. The content is curated from top designs on the web and updated daily. Lapa Ninja has been featured on Product Hunt with over 1,600 votes. Users can submit their own website designs to be featured on the site.

Website: lapa.ninja

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Lapa Ninja. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.