Top Video Surveillance Software

Video surveillance software serves as a cornerstone for businesses seeking to maintain operational efficiency and ensure the safety of their premises and personnel. This technology offers a comprehensive suite of surveillance features, enabling users to promptly detect and respond to various incidents, including unauthorized access, movement, or breakage, in real-time. Diverse in nature, these software solutions may encompass detailed reporting and analytics functionalities, tailored to meet the specific needs and preferences of users. While some products leverage proprietary camera systems, others provide flexibility by supporting integration with cameras from different manufacturers (bring-your-own-camera). Additionally, the method of storing video footage varies, with options ranging from on-premises storage to cloud-based repositories, catering to different storage requirements and infrastructures. At the forefront of innovation, advanced video surveillance software offers users cutting-edge video intelligence capabilities, such as image search, object detection, and workflow creation. These features empower businesses to efficiently locate pertinent footage and share it with relevant stakeholders, facilitating swift and informed decision-making processes. Given the sensitive nature of surveillance material, security remains paramount. As such, access controls are crucial, allowing administrators to assign different access levels based on users' roles, thereby safeguarding against unauthorized access and ensuring data integrity and confidentiality. While akin to physical security software in its objective of enhancing workforce management, video surveillance software distinguishes itself as a specialized vertical solution, primarily catering to the needs of security teams, both internal and external. Unlike its counterpart, which remains agnostic to industry verticals, video surveillance software prioritizes security and surveillance functionalities tailored to meet the unique requirements of businesses across various sectors. In summary, to qualify for inclusion in the Video Surveillance category, a product must fulfill the following criteria: * Provide robust video surveillance capabilities. * Offer a user-friendly dashboard for seamless viewing, management, and analysis of camera footage. * Enable users to store video footage securely for specified periods, with flexibility in storage options. In an era defined by evolving security challenges, video surveillance software stands as an indispensable tool, empowering businesses to proactively monitor their environments and safeguard their assets and personnel effectively.
Flock Safety
flocksafety.com
Flock Safety built the first public safety operating system that helps neighborhoods, businesses, and law enforcement in 1200+ cities work together to eliminate crime, protect privacy, and mitigate bias. Pair devices that capture objective evidence and machine learning to create and deliver unbiased...
Verkada
verkada.com
Verkada is the largest cloud-based B2B physical security platform company in the world. Only Verkada offers six product lines — video security cameras, access control, environmental sensors, alarms, workplace and intercoms — integrated with a single cloud-based software platform. Designed with simpl...
Ambient.ai
ambient.ai
Ambient.ai is a computer vision intelligence company transforming enterprise security operations to prevent security incidents before they happen. The Ambient.ai platform applies AI and computer vision intelligence to existing sensor and camera infrastructure to deliver continuous physical security ...
Rhombus
rhombus.com
Rhombus is a customizable physical security platform that enables enterprise organizations to easily build a solution to meet their unique needs. Rhombus offers smart security cameras and sensors that seamlessly integrate with best-in-class solutions. With the Rhombus Platform, organizations can see...
Genetec
genetec.com
Leading technology provider of business intelligence, unified physical security, public safety, and operations. Genetec develops open-platform software, hardware, and cloud-based services for the physical security and public safety industry. Its flagship product, Security Center, unifies IP-based vi...
Voxel
voxelai.com
Enhance safety & operations with the power of AI. Build a data-driven safety culture and eliminate near-miss incidents with the ultimate site visibility platform.
SOLINK
solink.com
Solink is a subscription-based software that connects your camera footage with your POS data to give you the insight you need to increase your profits, reduce theft, and help you reclaim your time. Solink reviews all of your POS transactions and pairs them with the corresponding real-time video, cr...
Salient Systems
salientsys.com
Salient offers comprehensive video surveillance management systems designed for the full range of surveillance technology needs from analog to IP to Cloud. Based on open architecture, CompleteView, Salient’s Video Management Software, scales from entry level to enterprise and provides everything nee...
Calipsa
calipsa.io
Calipsa, Inc. was acquired by Motorola Solutions in 2022 and is now part of its ecosystem of safety and security technologies. Calipsa is a technology leader in cloud-native advanced video analytics. Its scalable platform enables businesses to optimize security with AI-powered analytics that verify...
AxxonSoft
axxonsoft.com
AxxonSoft is one of the leading global developers of intelligent video surveillance solutions, featuring advanced Artificial Intelligence, Neural Networks and Deep Learning technologies to make the world a safer place for all inhabitants. AxxonSoft's Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) ...
Sentry AI
smartsentryai.com
Sentry Al is a B2B SaaS company that offers an "Al Guard for every site". Security companies that use cameras to monitor customer sites deploy Sentry AI to prevent crime, reduce penalties, and save on labor costs.
LVT
lvt.com
LVT (LiveView Technologies) provides rapidly-deployable surveillance hardware that runs on our proprietary SaaS platform. Our enterprise-grade safety and security ecosystem makes it easy to secure virtually any physical environment through intelligent automation and actionable insights.
ivideon.com
ivideon.com
We built a global proprietary, highly scalable and reliable platform for delivery of video-centric security and analytics services used by large and small businesses for monitoring and management or consumers for home automation and security all over the world. With our services businesses don’t jus...
Forsight
forsight.ai
Forsight is building Construction’s Autonomous Monitoring System. Using cameras (that you already have or that we help install) and AI software we detect and predict safety risks, security threats and management issues, in real-time.
Alarm.com
international.alarm.com
Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of people depend on Alarm.com's technology to monitor and control their property from anywhere. Centered on security and remote monitoring, our platform addresses a wide range of market needs and enables application...
Coram AI
coram.ai
Coram AI is a modern video security solution that helps you create a safer and more efficient workplace. Coram makes every step of using a video security camera lightning-fast. The app allows instant access to all your security cameras.
Mobotix
mobotix.com
MOBOTIX offers a comprehensive range of solutions for all aspects of video-based security, process monitoring and analysis. MOBOTIX develops high-quality, decentralized, energy-efficient systems that save MOBOTIX's customers money. MOBOTIX's motto "BeyondHumanVision" is also MOBOTIX's mission: MOBOT...
Spot AI
spot.ai
Spot AI builds a modern AI camera system to create safer workplaces and smarter operations for every business.
Kastle Systems
kastle.com
Kastle is a leading provider of property technology solutions, protecting commercial real estate, multi-family residential, global enterprises, educational institutions and critical government facilities. Every day, tens of thousands of businesses use Kastle’s state-of-the-art access control, video ...
Avigilon
avigilon.com
Avigilon was acquired by Motorola Solutions in 2018 and is now part of its ecosystem of safety and security technologies. Avigilon's security suite provides a comprehensive portfolio of end-to-end video security products and services that is part of Motorola Solutions’ technology ecosystem. It prov...
Eagle Eye Networks
een.com
Eagle Eye Networks is the provider of on-demand, true cloud based security and operations video management system (VMS) worldwide. Eagle Eye utilizes artificial intelligence to provide a simply smarter platform, purpose-built to help businesses improve safety, security, operations, and reduce costs....
Brivo
brivo.com
Brivo is the global leader in mobile, cloud-based access control for commercial real estate, multifamily residential, and large distributed enterprises. Brivo's comprehensive product ecosystem and open API provide businesses with powerful digital tools to increase security automation, elevate employ...
Milestone Systems
milestonesys.com
Milestone Systems: video technology software that helps people understand what they are looking at - in security and beyond. Milestone Systems finds information in video data that people can act on: – Either to revisit things that happened in the past – Or to see things in real-time – and soon we w...
Hikvision
hikvision.com
Hikvision is committed to serving various industries through its cutting-edge technologies of machine perception, artificial intelligence, and big data, leading the future of AIoT: Through comprehensive machine perception technologies, we aim to help people better connect with the world around them...