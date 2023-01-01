Flock Safety built the first public safety operating system that helps neighborhoods, businesses, and law enforcement in 1200+ cities work together to eliminate crime, protect privacy, and mitigate bias. Pair devices that capture objective evidence and machine learning to create and deliver unbiased investigative leads to law enforcement. Our proprietary devices and cloud-based software reduce crime by +70%.

Website: admin.flocksafety.com

