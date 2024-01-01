Top Unified APIs Software Most Popular Recently Added

Unified APIs, also known as universal or normalized APIs, offer a single "meta" interface to interact with various software applications within the same category. These tools function as an abstraction layer, managing communication with multiple applications by consolidating and standardizing their APIs and data models into one unified API. SaaS providers leverage these tools to simplify the creation of customer-facing integrations with multiple applications in the same category, such as accounting, banking, cloud storage, CRM, email, HR, payroll, or scheduling systems. This approach can significantly reduce the time and resources needed to develop numerous similar integrations. For instance, a SaaS product team aiming to integrate employee data from various HR systems into their application can avoid building separate integrations for each HR system. Instead, they can create a single integration with a unified HR API, which connects their application to all the desired HR systems. Utilizing a unified API ensures a streamlined API design and a consistent developer experience.